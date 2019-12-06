Going, going, gone! Tickets to see Garth Brooks in Charlotte sell out in 90 minutes

article

Sold out!

Friday was a big day for Garth Brooks fans in the Charlotte, North Carolina area as tickets became available for his greatly anticipated concert next year.

The concert tickets, 74,000 total, sold out in about 90 minutes.

Brooks' spring tour is the largest paying crowd in the history of Bank of America Stadium. The concert will take place on Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. It's Garth's first time in the Queen City in 22 years.

"This will be the only North Carolina and South Carolina stop on The Stadium Tour!" organizers said.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Varnell Enterprises, Inc. said all tickets for Garth's show sold out in just 90 minutes. There was an eight ticket limit per purchase. Tickets cost $94.95, all-inclusive.

Garth Brooks has been awarded CMA Entertainer of the Year seven times, a first for any artist. His current single, "Dive Bar,” was recorded with Blake Shelton. The day of its debut on country radio, “Dive Bar,” was the most added song with 135 total stations.