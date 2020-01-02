Good news for Parrotheads! Jimmy Buffett announces concert in Charlotte

article

Margaritaville is coming to Charlotte but for just one night only. Jimmy Buffett is bringing his “Slack Tide Tour 2020” to PNC Music Pavilion, officials said Thursday.

The musical icon is expected to thrill his legion of devoted fans, better known as Parrotheads, in the Carolinas this April, according to a news release.

Buffett will be making stops in both Columbia, South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The stop in Columbia will be at the Colonial Life Arena on April 23 at 8 p.m. Two days later, Buffett will be in Charlotte at the PNC Music Pavilion on April 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, January 10, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Buffett is famous for songs like "Margaritaville," "Changes in Latitude" and "Come Monday." His career has spanned nearly 50 years and of his more than 30 albums released, eight are Gold and nine are Platinum or Multi-Platinum albums.

There is a limit of eight tickets per customer.

For more information and other tour dates, please click here.