Good Samaritan says he was ambushed while helping elderly woman

A good samaritan in Burke County who pulled over to try and assist an elderly woman having car trouble says it was an ambush and he was attacked by two men.

Tyler Boone told Morganton police that he was traveling on I-40 on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. when he noticed a white van parked on the shoulder of the highway.

Boone pulled over and approached an older white woman approximately 70 years old who claimed she was having tire trouble. Boone checked the tires and they were fine. While doing so he was approached by two men, one who had a tire iron and both men assaulted him, Boone says.

Boone defended himself and was able to get to his vehicle and flee the scene.

One of them men is described as having no teeth, short hair, wearing blue jeans and a Nike hooded sweatshirt. The other man is described as being in his 20's and having numerous tattoos, pierced ears, and wearing blue jeans.

Morganton Public Safety says the last four characters of the van's license plate are TAZ3.