GOP group accused of meddling in NC Democratic Senate primary; strategy isn’t new

A Republican group linked to Sen. Mitch McConnell, with a stated goal to “protect and expand the Republican Senate majority,” admitted to meddling in North Carolina’s Democratic primary for US Senate.

The political trick isn’t new.

“Who’s got the courage to vote for Medicare for All? Erica Smith,” a commercial for the state senator said. “The number one supporter of the Green New Deal? Erica Smith. Erica Smith is one of us.”

The TV spot pushed Smith as the only “proven progressive” in the primary. It was paid for by the Faith and Power Political Action Committee, which according to records filed with the Federal Election Commission, spent more than $2 million to support smith and attack frontrunner Cal Cunningham.

Despite spending all that money, Faith and Power doesn’t want any Democrats to win in the general election. The Republican PAC is part of the Senate Leadership Fund – a Super PAC, linked to McConnell, which admitted trying to boost a perceived weaker challenger in the primary to face Sen. Thom Tillis in the general.

The SLF called its efforts “an unqualified success.”

“We stole a page out of Chuck Schumer’s playbook and it’s been more successful than we could have imagined,” the group said in a statement. “We got a lot more for our money than when Democrats spent millions in Tom Tillis’ primary six years ago.”

Last Friday, speaking to voters in South Carolina, President Donald Trump urged Republicans to vote in the open primary for a Democrat he could win against in November.

“Are we allowed to tell them who we would like them to vote for?,” Trump asked.

He then began to poll the audience asking which Democratic candidate they crowd thought would be easiest to beat in a general election.

“We put it into nice simple language: Who the hell is easier to beat?,” the president said.

Catawba College political science professor Dr. Michael Bitzer says meddling in an opponent’s primary election isn’t new.

“We have certainly seen opposition parties try and raid, or play, in the opposing camp’s primaries,” said Bitzer.

In 2012, then-Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri spent nearly $2 million to help her opponent Todd Akin with the GOP primary. McCaskill wound up beating him in the general election.

Bitzer says he will be looking to see if the GOP’s ads have any impact this time around.

“It’s really going to be interesting to see how close Cunningham and Smith come on [Super] Tuesday night,” said Bitzer. “If Erica Smith is able to pull an upset, this might be to the Republican’s advantage for spending so much money on ads, on text messages, on direct mailers to try and influence a Democratic party primary."