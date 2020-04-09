Gov. Cooper issues new orders on grocery shopping, unemployment claims

article

Governor Roy Cooper has issued new orders that will change the way we go shopping for groceries.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, stores cannot have more than 20 percent of their capacity or five people for every 1,000 square feet.

They must mark out six-foot distances in lines outside and at registers. The order also encourages stores to make hand sanitizer accessible and encourages that aisles be marked one-way to limit foot traffic.

He says there will be mandatory environmental cleaning and disinfections to ensure that stores are as safe as possible.

While a number of stores have already taken steps to do this, there will be set shopping times for seniors.

The second part of the order is mandatory protective measures for nursing homes, including no dining and group activities. As the elderly are most susceptible to deadly complications caused by COVID-19, all nursing home employees must wear face masks.

The third and final part of the order is implementing measures to get more unemployment claims filed faster.

"Time is critical and precious for those out of work...and every claim is important," Cooper said.

The order makes it easier for employers to file a batch of claims on behalf of their employees.