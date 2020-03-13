Gov. Cooper, NC officials provide guidance on event cancellations, school and university closings

The worry over coronavirus is something that has grown by the day and NC Governor Roy Cooper laid out how serious the concern needs to be in a press conference Thursday.

“Starting tomorrow, we strongly advise canceling any events over 100 people. That includes conferences, assemblies, worship services, concerts and other gatherings,” Cooper said.

We’ve already seen a number of cancellations and changes here in Charlotte from sporting events to bar crawls, church and concerts. As for public schools, however, those remain open at this time.

“We’re not recommending preemptive school closure at this time. However, we do recommend schools and child care centers reduce large gatherings such as field trips, limit inter-school interaction and consider e-learning in some circumstances,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen with the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Colleges and universities across the area are either, essentially, closing campus, or shifting to online only classes.

The UNC System announced their changes earlier this week, Now, Queens University, Winthrop and Wingate have announced classes will go online.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools already implemented some policies for themselves for their schools, but say they are not closing.

“We know this is a rapidly changing situation,” CMS superintendent Earnest Winston said.

Experts say children who have gotten the coronavirus have milder symptoms than older people.

“Continue to take precautionary steps...if a child or adult is sick, stay home,” said Winston.

If you need to be hospitalized, Gov. Cooper announced plans for additional capacity, if it's needed and more testing is being made available to those who show symptoms.

“North Carolina has more tough decisions ahead, and we will be ready to make them.”

This is all happening on the state level. The governor says they've been working with the Duke and UNC Medical Systems along with some third-party labs to get more tests made available.

