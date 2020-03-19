Gov. Cooper: NC sees first case of community spread; schools likely to remain closed past March 30

article

During a Thursday press conference, NC Governor Roy Cooper said the state has seen its first case of 'community spread' of COVID-19. He says because of this, the situation is becoming increasingly pressing and could leave kids out of school for an even longer time.

Community spread means that health officials have at least one case where they don't know how the person contracted the virus. This patient did not come into contact with a known case and did not travel outside of the country.

Health officials say this means we are going into the next phase of dealing with the crisis. We were in the 'containment' phase and are now entering the 'mitigation'.

Officials we enter this next phase, we need to further restrict gatherings and contact to slow the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve.

"We're going to be out of schools for a while. The order was until March 30, but I think people know with community spread now coming and with this crisis coming, we will likely be out of school for a longer period of time," Cooper said.

He noted that there are now several organizations across the state working to make sure students who rely on school meals are fed and he says NC school officials are working to determine the best way to go about remote education.

"We have to prepare that we may be out of school for quite a while," Cooper said. "The likelihood is that it will be longer, we just don't know how long at this point."

Advertisement

WATCH THE PRESSER