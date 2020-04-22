Gov. Cooper: Plans to reopen NC coming soon

NC Governor Roy Cooper says he knows sheltering at home with businesses closed can't last forever and on Tuesday, he hinted a plan to reopen is forthcoming.

The livelihoods of those we spoke with are largely affected by the stay at home order. They're ready for it to be over, but they’re also wondering about the risk.

“We will be announcing this week as part of our plan moving forward, and our efforts to ease restrictions. we will be making an announcement about the executive order that's set to expire at the end of the month,” Gov. Cooper said during a news conference.

It may be vague, but at this point, it looks like there may be a flash of light at the end of what has been a very long tunnel.

More than a month of restrictions, stay at home orders and business closures, all potentially seeing an end date. For many, it can't come a moment too soon.

“I had plans to move, I had plans to take my cosmetology instructor exam, those have been cancelled,” said Deshaun Colomb, a furloughed worker.

Colomb says life hasn't been easy.

“I still haven't been able to get benefits. It took two to three weeks to file.”

For Alex Aguilar, he’s had to find new ways to make money.

“I am an actor that tours the southeast performing. We haven't been able to get out and perform,” Aguilar said.

Whether it’s picking up extra jobs or filing for unemployment,

“We are trained on infection control, but we as stylists and barbers can do so much,” Colomb said.

They're wondering what they will come back to.

“I feel like it's going to affect it greatly. People may not feel comfortable sitting next to each other,” said Aguilar.

Any change to the stay at home order, for them, for now, is coming with caution and even after its lifted, a new normal might set in until it's all clear.

“I want to stay home as much as possible,” said Aguilar.

Gov. Cooper’s announcement is expected later this week. No specific day has been set, but we could know the status of the stay at home order then, along with what they plan to do about schools, which, for now, are closed until May 15.

