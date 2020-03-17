Governor announces closure of restaurants, bars in North Carolina due to coronavirus

article

Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will enforce an executive order Tuesday, March 17 to close all restaurants and bars for dine-in customers.

Takeout and delivery orders can continue.

The executive order will also include an expansion of unemployment insurance to help North Carolina workers affected by COVID-19.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU'RE LAID OFF DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The order is expected to be effective by 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

More information about the order and other updates on North Carolina’s response to COVID-19 will be available at Tuesday's media briefing at 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 46 Charlotte throughout the day on this developing breaking news story.