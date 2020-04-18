Governor Cooper says more testing needs to be done before state can reopen

State leaders say there needs to be more testing available in order to get NC reopened.

Right now about 73,000 COVID-19 tests have been processed by the state, but tonight there are still strict guidelines on who is allowed to be tested.

State leaders say their hands are tied, because the federal government isn't providing enough.

You may have seen various COVID-19 testing sites across Charlotte. The new normal will include seeing more in the community.

"We need testing to be more widespread,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “But when governors are faced with global supply chain breakdowns when it comes to supplies and equipment the federal government must help more."

Gov. Cooper says testing across North Carolina has increased by 88 percent over the past two weeks, but it's still not enough.

Lab capacity is available in the state, with 13 labs to complete tests, but right now, doctors and nurses need more protective gear.

"Easing restrictions here in our state without enough masks, gowns and gloves is like setting off on a three-day camping trip with enough food for only one night."

North Carolina's testing surge work group met for the first time Friday to tackle these issues. They plan to expand more testing sites across the state. The goal is to use more of the new rapid turnaround tests and eventually use a test the is self-administered by patients.

