Grab and go meal program begins for CMS students

CMS started its grab and go meal program Tuesday morning, offering any students under the age of 18 with a hot lunch and breakfast items for the next morning. The program will run Monday-Friday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at schools across Mecklenburg County.



FOX 46 was at the Bruns Elementary location in Seversville where a steady stream of parents stopped by to pick up the free meals. The process was easy. Faculty is standing outside and will simply hand the meals through the car window. CMS leaders say the only rule is you are asked to bring your child with you when picking up the meals.



For some children the breakfast and lunch items are their only meals of the day. Parents FOX 46 spoke with Tuesday say the program also brings back some normalcy to students lives during this uncertain time.

"They can see the other students and the teachers. They are giving out meals showing that there is still hope out here for the kids and the school system,” said Shelta Digsby, who picked up meals for her niece and nephew.



CMS plans to continue the grab and go meal program for as long as school is closed.