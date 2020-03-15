Grandfather Mountain closing for 2 weeks to fight virus

article

Grandfather Mountain will close for two weeks to fight the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Sunday.

The decision comes on the heels of state Governor Roy Cooper's executive order banning gatherings of more than 100 people.

“While we’re disappointed that we can’t provide the experience we normally offer to our guests, we’re trying to be socially responsible,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

The closure marks the mountain's longest disruption since an ice storm hit the area in 2010.

The closure does not apply to Grandfather Mountain State Park.