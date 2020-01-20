'Greatest part of being Aquaman': Jason Momoa visits children's hospital in Pennsylvania

article

Actor Jason Momoa became a real-life superhero to some kids at the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” star is currently filming a new Netflix film in the western Pennsylvania city.

“Thanks to actor Jason Momoa, for stopping by this morning to visit the patients and families at UPMC Children’s!” officials from the hospital tweeted on Monday morning.

“The greatest part of being Aquaman is making children happy spreading aloha had a little time before work to stop by UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh,” Momoa wrote in an Instagram post as well.

Momoa shared a series of photos with the patients at the hospital – wearing a very big smile all in each.

“Sweet Girl” is a thriller, which Momoa also produced, about a husband and father looking to seek justice for his wife’s death while protecting his daughter and company from corruption.

“I’m excited to partner with Netflix once again,” Momoa said, according to Variety.

Momoa has been spotted quite regularly around the Pittsburgh area, including local businesses.

In December, he was visited a local diner to try their breakfast special. In a selfie video, he showed a welcome side that welcomed him by name.

He was even spotted at a Pittsburgh Penguins game in December.

