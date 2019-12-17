Grinch caught on camera bashing Christmas decorations with golf club

A Grinch is caught on camera bashing a family’s Christmas decorations and neighbors tell FOX 46 that wasn’t the only house targeted.

Now, they want to see if someone recognizes this person.

Surveillance video from a home on Camilla Drive Saturday night appears to showa teenager armed with a golf club walking up to the Christmas decorations and taking a couple hard swings at the.

FOX 46 spoke with Dorian Smolias who lives there.

"My kids were upset too. It's one of their favorite decorations and they took it kind of hard. They were just very upset and didn't understand why someone would do something mean and malicious," Smolias said.

Smolias says he went straight to the Next Door app to warn neighbors about what happened. He says to his surprise... other people were reporting the same thing.

"I'm just wanting to understand why somebody does this kind of a thing," Smolias said.

Advertisement

Although very upsetting, Smolias didn't report the incident to police. He says he keeps the inflatables deflated for the most part and hopes the vandals understand what they've done.

"I'd like the people to kind of think about what they're doing and the road they're going down and understand there's no need for this type of behavior. It hurts the kids in the neighborhood."

Again, Smolias hasn't reported this to police, but he hopes parents are watching tonight and may recognize the vandal.

MORE FROM FOX 46

MLS AWARDS CHARLOTTE WITH THE LEAGUE'S NEWEST TEAM

HUNDREDS GATHER IN UPTOWN IN SUPPORT OF TRUMP IMPEACHMENT