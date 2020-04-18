Groups partner to host mobile donation drive in Belmont during COVID-19 crisis

Five groups came together to coordinate a mobile donation drive for people in Belmont on Friday.

Volunteers passed out 30,000 pounds of collected goods for people who are struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Belmont, Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, Convoy of Hope, Elevation Outreach and Creative Solutions were behind the giveaway, which focused on providing people with food and cleaning supplies.

Recipients drove their vehicles to Main Street to get in line, popped open their trunks and watched as volunteers placed bags of items in their cars.

Volunteers wore gloves and masks while disbursing items.

The drive helped get results for people in Belmont who are dealing with unemployment, financial stress and other hardships during the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is a united act of compassion. We’re seeing so many groups link arms to help people get through this crisis. In some respects, kindness is a medicine that many Americans need right now, and we’re seeing it being given out across the nation,” said, Donaldson, President of Convoy of Hope.