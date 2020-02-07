Gun brought onto school bus and shown to students Thursday in Huntersville, CMS says

article

Huntersville Police are investigating after a gun was brought onto a school bus and shown to other students Thursday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

A letter was sent out to Blythe Elementary parents Thursday from Principal Simpson.

"A firearm was shown to students on a school bus this morning. It was immediately reported to administrators. All students and staff remained safe. This is an active investigation by Huntersville Police," Simpson said. "It is a violation of CMS policy and state law to have a firearm on any CMS campus."

Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against anyone in violation, CMS said.

"Parents please speak to your child to remind them that our safety at school is top priority and to not bring inappropriate items to school," Simpson said in the letter.