Gunfire overheard after officer responds to disturbance at church

CMPD says it responded to a shooting incident on Sunday night near a church nearby University City.

Around 8:30 p.m. an off-duty officer who was working a weekly teen service event at Freedom House Church at 2638 Salome Church Road responded to an incident in the parking lot of the church.

While he was speaking with the individuals involved, shots were fired nearby.

The officer was also told shots were being fired inside the church and called for backup. That turned out to be a false alarm and no shots were fired inside the church, police say.

Fox 46 received multiple calls from viewers Sunday night stating there were a number of police vehicles with lights and sirens active traveling north on both I-85 and I-77. It's unconfirmed if those vehicles were headed to this incident.

Nobody was injured and all teenagers participating in the event have been reunited with their families.

This is an open investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.