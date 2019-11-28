Expand / Collapse search

Gunshot victim near E Independence with life-threatening injuries

Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Charlotte
FOX 46 Charlotte
article

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police responded to calls about a gunshot wound victim near East Independence Boulevard on Thanksgiving.

The incident occurred near 2800 North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte on Thursday around 5 p.m. It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting. Fox 46 confirmed that the patient was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story so check back for details.