Gunshot victim near E Independence with life-threatening injuries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police responded to calls about a gunshot wound victim near East Independence Boulevard on Thanksgiving.
The incident occurred near 2800 North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte on Thursday around 5 p.m. It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting. Fox 46 confirmed that the patient was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story so check back for details.