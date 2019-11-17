Gunshot victim with life-threatening injury undergoes surgery

article

A man was shot in east Charlotte on Saturday and is battling life-threatening injuries, police say.

Officers responded to calls around 8 p.m. Saturday nearby an apartment complex at 1600 Eastcrest Drive to a gunshot wound victim.

An adult male was found with a gunshot wound outside of the complex and was transported to Atrium Health's CMC to undergo surgery.

CMPD says there are suspects but they have not yet been located and no motive has been determined.

This remains an active and open investigation.