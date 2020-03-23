Hair and nail salons, barbershops, and massage therapists ordered to close in NC due to COVID-19

article

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Monday, closing public K-12 schools across North Carolina for in-person instruction until May 15 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Monday's executive order also lowers the threshold to ban mass gatherings of more than 50 people.

Along these lines, this order closes gyms, movie theatres, sweepstakes parlors, health clubs, and other similar facilities.

"We want you to close as soon as possible, and the order takes effect Wednesday. Because of their inability to conduct social distancing, this order also closes hair and nail salons, barbershops, and massage therapists as of 5 p.m. Wednesday," Gov. Cooper said.

As with the other facilities, Gov. Cooper said the state is encouraging owners to close before that date if possible.

"We arrived at May 15 by looking at the CDC and public health guidance, but as you know this is a rapidly evolving health crisis and if the guidance changes, we will adjust the order," Gov. Cooper said.

