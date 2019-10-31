Halloween storms topple trees, leave damage across area

article

The worst of our severe weather is out of the way, but what the Halloween storms left behind was anything but a treat.

When Tyler Apple heard something go bump in the night on 7th Street this Halloween, he knew exactly what it was.

‘I was like, please don't be on top of my car, but I heard it and I knew it,” Apple said.

A tree slammed onto a car in the midst of all the wind and rain, leaving serious damage underneath its branches.

In a terrifying moment, the tree, also hit Diane Doherty’s car while she was still in it.

“I heard this rustling, and before I knew it. All these branches were on top of the car,” Doherty said.

Doherty was on her way to a play, but Thursday’s drama was all too real for her.

“When I saw the tree and how big it was, it was emotional. It was shocking,” she told FOX 46.

Those we spoke with say the threat of a tree coming down is an occupational hazard of traveling and living here and that this is not the first time it’s happened.

“In this neighborhood with these old trees, it's something that happens,” Apple said.

For some, they've learned their lesson.

“I’m going to take Independence tomorrow,” Doherty said.

The cleanup will begin tomorrow for neighborhoods dealing with downed trees such as the one on Seventh, and many are hoping for drier skies.

