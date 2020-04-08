Harris Teeter employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at a local Harris Teeter has tested positive for COVID-19. The store tells FOX 46 they’re taking precautionary measures to stop the spread.

The Arboretum Harris Teeter location is following strict sanitation guidelines recommended by the CDC after the associate tested positive.

FOX 46 caught up with people outside of the store who were loading their cars after grocery shopping inside. Some were not surprised by the news.

“I'm not surprised and I know we've had community transmission and I presume there are lots of people positive for coronavirus and we don't know it,” Marc Mancuso said.

The store is stressing cleanliness and proper communication with fellow employees. Until the virus passes, shoppers are protecting themselves.

“Wash your hands, cover your mouth and keep your distance and we will back together soon I hope,” Mancuso said.

Harris Teeter says they have not made announcements about customer capacity limits but more on that could be coming.

