Harris Teeter installing protective shields at registers, customer service, pharmacy amid coronavirus outbreak
(FOX 8) - Harris Teeter is installing protective shields at registers, customer service and pharmacy counters to provide additional protection for associates and shoppers.
Installation should be complete by Thursday, March 26.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Tuesday afternoon, there are 54,000 coronavirus cases in United States and 737 deaths.
There are 596 cases in North Carolina, according to the News & Observer.