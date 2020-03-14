Expand / Collapse search

Harris Teeter, Publix announce early closures due to coronavirus

Coronavirus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Two local supermarket chains have announced that they will be closing there stores early due to growing responses over the coronavirus pandemic.

Publix says it will close its stores nationwide at 8 p.m. to help employees restock empty shelves and provide cleaning departments more time to sanitize. Publix says pharmacy hours will also be affected and there is no timetable as to when this will be lifted. The new hours begin Saturday.

Meanwhile Harris Teeter will begin closing stores at 9 p.m. beginning on Sunday for the same reasons.

