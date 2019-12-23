Have you seen him? Robber wanted for multiple weekend thefts

article

CMPD is asking for the public's help in nabbing a thief accused of multiple robberies at various locations in Charlotte, the latest being an ATM customer at a Wells Fargo branch across the street from the Arboretum.

On Saturday police say a woman was robbed at gunpoint while taking money from an ATM at a Wells Fargo. That same day a Shell gas station on Elm Lane as well as a Sam's Mart on Sharon Road reported robberies involving a suspect armed with a gun.

On Sunday a robbery was reported at a Shell gas station on Carmel Road around 7 p.m. All witnesses gave similar descriptions and there is also surveillance footage.

CMPD said the suspect is 5'6" with a medium build, a full beard, who appears to be in his mid-30's. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.