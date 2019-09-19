Hawthorne Lane Bridge construction set to pick back up after 2-year break

After years of frustration, delays and disappointment, construction on the Hawthorne Lane Bridge will begin again Monday.

"I mean, they failed at almost every single date so far,” Christopher Mullis, General Manager of Hawthorne’s New York Pizza and Bar



The bridge was closed in July of 2017 to start work on the Lynx Gold Line. However, the project was shut down when the contractor made a huge and costly mistake.

"It's very, very upsetting because we have a lot of visitors coming into our business and it's hard to give them directions and tell them what to expect in the area with this construction going on,” a woman who works nearby told FOX 46. Kelly Rubino who works at the nearby Harmony Recovery Center

Neighbors and employees say they’re getting fed up as the project has been dragged out for years.

"Right now everybody can tell it's beautiful outside and while I do have a nice patio crowd, there are a lot more people that would be here if it weren't for the fact that they can't find places to park and it's difficult for them to find which route to take because it seems like the entire city is under construction,” Mullis said.

The project cost $94 million, and Lynx is confident that it will be done by their new projection date.

"The underground work is coming to a completion. We're starting to see the tracks go into the ground and we're starting to see the actual finished touches that you can now see above. So hopefully with this coming April when you see the bridge reopen we know we're getting to those final steps,” said Tonia Wimberley Deputy Project Manager on the City Lynx Gold Line.



But there's little faith from neighbors in the area.

"Definitely not confident about the ‘on-time’ part,” said Kate Gatterdam, who lives nearby.

The project is expected to be completed by August 2020.

