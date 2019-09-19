'He got everything he wanted': UNCC shooting survivor comments on eve of accused shooter's guilty plea

article

One of the UNC Charlotte shooting survivors, Drew Pescaro, took to social media on Wednesday to write a series of tweets on the eve of when the accused shooter, 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell, is expected to make a guilty plea.

Terrell is accused of opening fire in a UNC Charlotte classroom in April, killing two students and injuring four others. Some of the shooting survivors tell FOX 46 they met with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney who said Terrell is expected to plead guilty on Thursday - and they're going to accept it.

"Now let me create a scenario for everyone. Imagine that there was this guy who had student debt and didn’t want to have to get a job to pay it off. So instead of finding a way to pay off his debt he decides it would be a great idea to get jail for life instead," Pescaro tweets.

Pescaro goes on to write, "He decides the way to get jail for life is to purchase a pistol, and show up to a college campus on the last day of classes and shoot up a classroom, killing two and injuring four more. He knows if he puts the gun down he won’t be killed on spot as he is afraid to die."

"So after he’s done shooting he puts the gun down and identifies himself to the police when they arrive. He’s taken in alive and admits that he did everything he did so that he wouldn’t have to pay debt, work etc. Now flash forward and he’s about to get exactly what he wanted," Pescaro tweeted. "Life in prison and he got it by committing a school shooting. His plan to get life in prison worked and he got everything he wanted out of the situation. Oh wait is this a made up story or am I talking about something that’s actually happening? Who knows, we will see."

The survivors who spoke to FOX 46 say they're upset with the decision, and do not plan to attend Terrell's court appearance on Thursday.

Police said Terrell identified himself as the shooter as he exited Kennedy Hall on April 30. He was immediately taken into custody.

UNC Charlotte Chief of Police Jeff Baker said Terrell was armed with a pistol when he entered Kennedy Hall. Warrants released in early May say officers recovered a firearm and a leather bag with multiple gun magazines.

Terrell was charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property, and discharging a firearm on educational property.

The shooting claimed the lives of two students, Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, and left four others injured: Rami Alramadhan, Sean DeHart, Emily Houpt and Drew Pescaro.

Terrell's court appearance is set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 19.