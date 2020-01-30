Heads up! Carowinds to hire over 4,000 people in 2020

article

Heads up, folks! Carowinds announced they're hiring more than 4,000 energetic, enthusiastic people to help ensure 2020 is the best year yet for guests.

To kick off hiring, the park is holding a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Harmony Hall restaurant.

Carowinds is looking to fill thousands of positions in admissions, food and beverage, security, merchandise, games, park services, aquatics, and ride operations.

One of the biggest benefits employees enjoy is the flexible hours available, Carowinds said. Any adults looking to supplement their income and retirees are welcome to apply, they said.

All applicants must be at least 16-years-old. Candidates who cannot attend the job fair may apply online at carowinds.jobs, or stop by their employment office Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For questions about employment opportunities, please call 704-587-9006.