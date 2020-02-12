Health officials: 'Small number' of people being monitored for coronavirus in Union County, Cabarrus County

article

The Union County Division of Public Health and the Cabarrus County Health Department both announced on Wednesday they're monitoring a small number of individuals for the coronavirus, per CDC guidelines.

"Keep in mind these are very low-risk situations and will be very fluid, based on traveler numbers referred and people transitioning through the 14 day monitoring period," Union County health officials said.

Neither county would provide any specific numbers, but as of now, there are no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, now named COVID-19, in North Carolina.

NO CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN NC, MONITORING CONTINUES, HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY

"Appropriate infection prevention measures will be taken for any persons under investigation or monitoring, following protocols of the NC Division of Public Health and the CDC," they said.

