Heartbreaking 'NASCAR funeral' for 5-year-old cancer victim

Several NASCAR drivers and members of the community paid tribute to a young North Carolina boy who died earlier this month.

More than 60 people from the NASCAR community made their way to the city of Hickory Wednesday for 5-year-old Jake Leatherman's funeral service.

The little boy died last week after a tough battle with leukemia.

Jake had always wanted a NASCAR-like funeral.

Driver Matt Dibenedetto got in touch with the family and several NASCAR teams helped send Jake off to heaven.

Among those in attendance included NASCAR racer Joey Logano and crew members from the teams of Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt, Jr.