Heartbreaking: Neighbors reportedly tried to save man from house fire in northwest Charlotte

One person is dead following a house fire Friday morning in northwest Charlotte, authorities confirm to FOX 46.

The deadly house fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at a residence on Running Deer Road, located off of David Avenue.

Photo: Charlotte Fire Department

Firefighters reported seeing heavy fire on one side of the house as they arrived to the scene. Multiple neighbors reportedly tried to break down the front door to help the homeowner escape, but tragically could not get inside.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

1 PERSON KILLED IN OVERNIGHT HOUSE FIRE IN EAST CHARLOTTE

This incident marks the second fatal house fire of the morning. Another person was killed in a house fire in the 2200 block of Birchcrest Drive in east Charlotte. The cause of that fire also remains under investigation.

Drivers were being asked to use caution in the area.