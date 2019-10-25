Heartbroken family searching for answers in 19-year-old’s unexplained death

The heartbroken family of Hunter Howell is trying to piece together what happened to 19-year-old along a stretch of road in Cabarrus County.

There are a lot of unanswered questions the Howell family has about what happened after Hunter was found dead last Friday in a car in Rockwell, just across the county line in Rowan.

While his family is grieving, they believe the person deputies are now looking for could give them the answers they need.

Howell was found about 10 minutes from where he lived and deputies say, it's where he died. Family describes him as a young man full of life, and who knew what we wanted to do with it.

16-YEAR-OLD WANTED IN DEATH OF CONCORD TEEN FOUND IN ROCKWELL

Masyn Bradley, 16, is wanted in connection to the death of 19-year-old Hunter Howell (Source: Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office).

"He would do anything for anybody. He would give them the shirts off his back. Always a 'yes ma'am, yes sir' type of person," Howell's grandmother Pamela Presson told FOX 46.

Presson said her grandson had plans to go into the Air Force.

"I don't think it's hit quite any of us just yet," she said.

Cabarrus County deputies say part of the puzzle they are trying to piece on what happened to Howell involves a 16-year-old: Masyn Bradley.

Deputies say Howell died in Cabarrus, but his body was found in Rowan County. The big question is how Howell got there and why.

"If someone would've wanted his car, he would've given it to them. If someone wanted his money, he would've given it to them," said Presson.

For now, Howell's family is trying to remember the bright light he had and the potential of a full life, cut short.

"He was a great person. Everybody that knew him, loved him. We haven't found anybody that didn't."

Deputies are still calling this a death investigation, but they're still trying to figure out the specifics of what happened.

At this time, Bradley is facing charges of concealment of a death, obstruction of justice, and drug charges. He hasn't been found at this time.

If you've seen Bradley, you're asked to call 911 or the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.