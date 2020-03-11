Heartbroken mother wants justice for 19-year-old daughter shot in broad daylight

article

A heartbroken mother is demanding justice for her daughter who was shot and killed at a busy Charlotte intersection.

Brandy Wynn says her 19-year-old daughter, Brianna Stephenson, sitting in her car in broad daylight when she was killed Freedom Drive on Sunday.

“I just want to know who did this to my daughter. I know people saw what happened. People know who did this,” said Wynn.

Wynn says her daughter was in the passenger seat of her blue Hyundai and that her boyfriend was behind the wheel when the shooting happened.

WOMAN DIES IN BRAZEN SHOOTING IN WEST CHARLOTTE

She was less than two miles away at work when she got the devastating call.

“You took my baby. There was no need. There was absolutely no need,” said Wynn.

Advertisement

Brandy says her daughter was a selfless, hard worker that helped out tremendously raising her five other siblings. She recently graduated from Harding High and was waiting to see if she got accepted to nursing school.

With her killer still on the run, her mother with a direct message to those responsible.

“You're not only taking the life of one person, you’re affecting the life of everyone they knew. You are hurting so many people by taking one person's life,” Wynn said.

There is a GoFundMe for Stephenson's funeral and medical expenses.