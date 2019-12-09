Heartbroken parents say son witnessed 11-year-old brother hit, killed

A mother and father are heartbroken over the death of their 11-year-old son, that they say didn't have to happen.

Briea Curry and Robert Wilcox are trying to cope with the loss of their child, Romello Wilcox.

On Monday, she told FOX 46 that her older son was there and witnessed what happened to his brother.

The two spoke with FOX 46 near the site of a growing memorial in honor of their son. They both say they're being strong for their family, but their devastation is clear,

“It's not like he just got beat up. My baby is dead,” Curry said. “My son is not coming back. My son was 11 years old. My baby would've been 12 next month.”

Curry is trying to stay strong through the grief and sadness. She made her son’s funeral arrangements Monday night.

“I have to do this for my baby, because if I don't, who will? I have to,” Curry said.

Advertisement

Romello was hit by a car last Thursday as he tried to run away from an argument with a group of students on Rama Road near McClintock Middle.

11-YEAR-OLD BOY HIT, KILLED NEAR SOUTHEAST CHARLOTTE MIDDLE SCHOOL

At the time, he was walking home from a basketball game with his older brother, someone Curry says he looked up to.

“They share a room, you know, they’re very tight. Two years apart and for him to have to witness that on his 14th birthday. I just want to make sure he's okay. I'll worry about me later,” Curry said.

To make the situation worse, Romello's father lives in Florida. He got the call and had to make flight arrangements to Charlotte, but didn't make it tell his son goodbye.

“There’s no words to explain what I feel like. It's just a complete loss,” Robert Wilcox said.

‘Mello’, as he also went by, is being remembered as fun-loving and full of life. His mother says he wanted to be a police officer and had a bright future ahead.

The driver of the car that hit Romello was not charged but there are two juveniles, 11 and 12 years old, being charged with involuntary manslaughter in this case.

Police won't release their identities because they're children.

There is a GoFund Me for the family. FOX 46 will let you know about funeral arrangements for Romello as soon as the family lets us know.

