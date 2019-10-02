Heavy police presence in south Charlotte following pursuit

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are in south Charlotte where a suspect reportedly led them on a chase.

The scene on Fairview Road at Providence was swarming with officers around 11 p.m. Wednesday. CMPD would only say that there was a pursuit and that they were actively investigating.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody at this time.

FOX 46 is on scene working to gather more details. Keep refreshing for more updates on this developing story.

LIVE LOOK AT FAIRVIEW ROAD: