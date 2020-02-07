Heavy rain, wind cause massive tree to fall on east Charlotte road

FOX 46 was the only news crew on scene when CMPD blocked off Shannonhouse Drive in east Charlotte Friday morning, where a large tree fell due to heavy rain and wind in the area.

"Woke up this morning and looked out my side window and saw there were big trees in my yard has fallen down in the street and took out a couple of power lines,”

And knocked out power for more than 600 neighbors. The tree was in Phi Troung's yard when it fell.

"Wind was just kind of howling and it woke me up,”

The wind was so bad, FOX 46 cameras had to be moved from underneath swaying trees. Police on scene, feared others could fall.

"The trees around our neighborhood are quite healthy, so I guess the rain just kind of softened the ground when it pulled, it didn't break it just pulled up the roots."

But that was enough to block traffic for several hours. Officials say power and tree crews will be working throughout the day to return this neighborhood to normal.

Meanwhile, Troung says he's happy no one was injured.

