Help find the winner of a $200,700 Cash 5 prize bought in Gastonia before it expires

The winner of a $200,700 Cash 5 prize only has a week left to claim before it expires on Monday, Sept. 9.

The winning ticket for the March 8 drawing was sold at the Circle K on South New Hope Road in Gastonia.

The winning numbers in the drawing were: 1-9-22-30-37

Lottery officials are urging everyone who plays Cash 5 in Gastonia to check their tickets and make sure they don’t miss out on an exciting prize.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize after a drawing. Because the ticket expires on a Saturday, the winner has until 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 to bring the ticket to lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

This prize is half of a $401,400 jackpot. James Dickerson of Arden claimed his half on March 11.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website. Jackpots start at $100,000.