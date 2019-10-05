Hepatitis A exposure confirmed on CLT AA flight

article

Passengers traveling on a flight from San Francisco to Charlotte may have been exposed to hepatitis A, officials are saying.

A passenger on flight AA1960 on September 21st was confirmed to be carrying the disease.

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority. We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and will coordinate with them on any required health and safety-related measures.”

The airline says that 18 local passengers who were traveling on the flight have been contacted via phone and that those passengers have received immunizations.

According to the CDC Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, communicable disease of the liver transmitted from person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water.