Here's what to do if you lose work due to COVID-19

article

As everyone comes to grips with how the coronavirus pandemic is directly affecting everyday life, some are suffering more than others. Here are some tips on how to deal with the situation if it's affecting you in North Carolina.

If you lose hours or your job

Unemployment access is being expanded with the governor waiving multiple restrictions. More information can be found here.

If you are sick or quarantined

An employee told by a doctor or public health official that they should be under isolation due to illness should not report to work and should follow the Sick Leave Policy when recording leave.

If you have to care for a loved one who is ill

State agencies have several flexible options to support state employees who need to take time off due to COVID-19 infection or exposure, to care for sick family members, or to manage other eligible COVID-19 issues. More information can be found here.

Advertisement

If I contract the virus am I eligible for workers' compensation?

If you become ill and it is determined to be work-related in accordance with the Workers’ Compensation Act, the Workers’ Compensation Policy applies. If your illness is determined not to be work-related, the Sick Leave Policy applies.