Here’s what to do if you lose work due to COVID-19 in North Carolina

With schools closed and streets cleared, many in North Carolina — like much of the country — saw their employment suddenly come into question this week as fears of COVID-19 spread.

As stores, theaters, public offices and bars shutter, for some, it's meant working from home. For others, it's meant reduced hours or possibly even layoffs.

That can mean missing bills or not being able to pay rent at the end of the month, particularly in an economic climate and region where many work paycheck-to-paycheck.

The uncertainty surrounding jobs led North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to issue an executive order on Tuesday issuing sweeping changes to unemployment qualifications.

If you lose hours or your job

Unemployment access is being expanded with the governor waiving multiple restrictions. More information can be found by clicking here.

If you are sick or quarantined

An employee told by a doctor or public health official that they should be under isolation due to illness should not report to work and should follow the Sick Leave Policy when recording leave.

If you have to care for a loved one who is ill

State agencies have several flexible options to support state employees who need to take time off due to COVID-19 infection or exposure, to care for sick family members, or to manage other eligible COVID-19 issues. More information can be found by clicking here.

If I contract the virus am I eligible for workers' compensation?

If you become ill and it is determined to be work-related in accordance with the Workers’ Compensation Act, the Workers’ Compensation Policy applies. If your illness is determined not to be work-related, the Sick Leave Policy applies.