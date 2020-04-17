Here's why you may not be seeing your stimulus payment

Several viewers have reached out to FOX 46 with the same problem: Their stimulus checks are going to the wrong accounts.

When you go to the IRS website to see your stimulus check, you see that it's been doled out, but you have nothing in your bank account.

It's happening to a lot of people and if you look closely, you'll see why.

“The bank account on the tax records is not mine,” said Meredith Sams, who is waiting on her stimulus check.

Sams has been trying to get answers on where exactly her money is. She tried going to her tax preparer. She says it took multiple calls and an eventual appointment.



“I still left with the same questions, I got no answers,” Sams said.

It's a question FOX 46 has been working to get results on after multiple people came to us, trying to figure out how it happened and why.

So, we started digging. First, the tax preparer.

Sams says she used United Tax Service, which is based in the Charlotte area.

They told FOX 46 they don't have the money and provided the name of a bank where temporary accounts were set up for those who want rapid refunds, which is what Sams got last year.

The money was put in those temporary accounts. The bank, Metabank, said in a statement that they were aware of the deposits that they shouldn't have been made and that it was the IRS’ fault. That money was then sent back to the IRS.

Metabank said "we are deeply concerned that this error will delay consumers from receiving (economic impact) payments during this difficult time."

It’s frustrating for Sams because she believes someone down the line should've known, and she knows she'll have a delay.

“They don't have any information on where the money is, it's going to take seven to 10 days for the IRS to see visibility.”

That is a delay that no one wants right now. FOX 46 has reached out to the IRS and they haven't gotten back to us.

If you want an answer for yourself from a real live person at the IRS, you're going to have to wait because the in-person call centers are closed during the coronavirus crisis.

