Heroic barista tackles purse-snatching suspect

Not Just Coffee really lived up to its name last weekend after one of its baristas went above and beyond the blend.

“I found myself, well, defending the market!” said Mitchell Seiwert.

Seiwert was working at the 7th Street Market location when he heard a commotion.

“I heard somebody yell out 'my purse! It's gone! That guy has my purse!’,” he recalled.

Surveillance footage obtained only by FOX 46 shows the moment a man grabs a woman’s wallet, and takes off running. The only problem? The man ran to a locked door.

It caught the attention of everyone in the market.

“[He] used his shoulder to push against the door,” said Suzanne Alston, who was working at the time at Zia Pia, “but it was locked, and so then he turns around right here and then runs straight out the front,” she said.

Seiwert wasn’t going to let the man get away. In the footage, you can see him chase the man to the door.

“I proceeded to finally tackle him in the street and that's when all the girls came and helped me out,” he said.

Seiwert took a screw driver from the man, and held him on the ground until police got to the scene.

When Seiwert got back inside, the vendors applauded him for his chivalrous act.

“Yeah, everyone was kind of like 'wow, I can't believe you did that’,” Alston said.

“I just wanted to do what was right,” Seiwert told FOX 46, “which was A. defend some women and B. get their purse back.”

Witnesses say they thought the man had an accomplice, but that person escaped. The woman who had her purse snatched got everything back.