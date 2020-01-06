Hickory High School principal charged with DWI

article

Hickory police arrested a high school principal who was driving while impaired, records indicate.

Rebecca K Tuttle, 36, was recently charged with DWI, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Tuttle is listed on the Hickory Public Schools website as the principal of Hickory High School.

A native of Lenoir and mother of one, Tuttle started her career with HPS in 2008. Tuttle was hired as principal at the school in July 2019. She previously served as principal at Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School.

No other information has been released at this time.