Hickory HS principal charged with DWI hit pedestrian, crashed into building, report says

article

A local high school principal charged with DWI hit another car, backed into a person then ran into a building, according to a police report.

Rebecca K Tuttle, 36, was recently charged with DWI, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Police say Tuttle was driving on 2nd Street SE when she ran into a parked car from behind. As she was trying to back away from the car she hit, Tuttle struck a pedestrian.

HICKORY HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL CHARGED WITH DWI

Police say Tuttle then ran off of the road to the right and backed down a hill and over 8th Avenue SE, eventually coming to a stop when she collided with a building.

Tuttle told police that she hydroplaned and that is what caused her to run into the building.

She was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane and was then taken into custody for DWI. Tuttle was held at the Catawba County Jail.