Hickory man accused of having inappropriate relationship with minor

article

A Hickory man is being held on a $25,000 bond after deputies with the Burke County Sheriff's Office said he admitted to having inappropriate contact with a minor.

John Kevin Pace, 34, is charged with indecent liberties with a minor.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation regarding the crime of indecent liberties with a minor. During an interview with Pace, de[puties said he admitted to inappropriate contact with a minor.

Pace was arrested and is being held at the Burke-Catawba Detention Facility. His first court appearance is on Friday, Dec. 6.