Hickory police say dept. vehicles damaged from vandalism

Hickory police say multiple vehicles sustained damage from vandalism that occurred in the department's parking lot last week.

Multiple police vehicles and several civilian cars reported nails in tires on February 14, Valentine's Day. Police found over 50 half-inch thick black metal tacks in employee and public parking access areas.

“This is more serious than mere damage to property," said Chief Thurman Whisnant. "This act put lives at risk and is inexcusable. Once we identify those responsible, we will pursue charges to the fullest extent to the law.”

Police are still investigating whether the vandalism occurred on February 13 or 14 but are encouraging anyone who may have visited the Hickory department to check their vehicles for any damage and report it immediately. Surveillance video is currently being reviewed.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information should call 828-328-5551.