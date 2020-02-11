Hickory Police search for man accused of robbing bank

article

Police in Hickory are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank.

Just after 3 p.m. on Feb. 11, officers were called to the First Citizens Bank located at 1862 Hwy 70 SE for a robbery. Police say a white man went up to a teller, displayed a handgun and demanded money. After receiving the money, he fled the bank on foot.

The suspect is described as being in his early 40s with scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a black toboggan covering his face.

Anyone with information reference this case is asked to contact Detective Jesse Truesdell at the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551 or (828) 261-2636. You can also send an email to jtruesdell@hickorync.gov.