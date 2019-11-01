High school football game canceled due to outbreak of contagious disease

article

A high school football game was canceled Friday due to an outbreak of Hand Foot and Mouth disease, according to Catawba Ridge High School officials.

The Nov. 1 game against Ardrey Kell was canceled as a precaution, they say, after a few cases of the contagious disease, which spreads easily through close contact, were reported.

All students are being encouraged to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer at this time.

Hand Foot and Mouth disease (HFMD) is a common virus that usually affects young children, but can affect adults, according to the Center for Disease Control. Many adults may infected and show no symptoms at all, but they can still pass the virus to others.

Symptoms include a fever, reduced appetite and a sore throat. One or two days after the fever starts, painful sores can develop in the mouth. A skin rash with flat, red spots may also develop on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet may also develop over one or two days, sometimes with blisters. It could also appear on the knees, elbows, buttocks or genital area, the CDC says.

There is no specific treatment for the disease and it generally goes away in about a week.

Catawba Ridge and Ardrey Kell officials have not made any additional comment at this time.