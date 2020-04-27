High school seniors say they feel robbed of graduation ceremonies

The coronavirus pandemic has robbed some high school seniors of a chance to celebrate their graduation.

"I’m really glad that we did move it to August,” senior Jerzy Baker said.

The honks you just heard are another way people in the community are congratulating seniors like Baker.

"I know that all of these people are around us to support us through these hard times and it makes me feel loved and special.'"

Baker's front door and lawn now adorned with graduation pictures and decorations, but for her and her family the icing on the cake is the recent announcement, Iredell Statesville schools will hold a traditional graduation in August, deciding against cancellation or virtual ceremonies.

"I was like honestly, I really don’t care if they have it in July or August or December as long as we get to walk across the stage and get our diploma," Baker said.

August is still three months away and these families say they know a lot can happen before then.

"We're holding hope that they will get to do it then, everything changes day by day. She's my firstborn and I really hope she gets to have that moment and I hope all of this goes away so they can enjoy this accomplishment," parent Krista Snook told FOX 46.

"August 1 may come and we may still have to social distancing parameters in place and we know that graduation might not look how it normally does," said Boen Nutting, Iredell-Statesville Schools said.

Input from parents and families helped the district make the final decision, but overall the school system says it was important seniors feel the pride from this community.

"For some of our students this is one of the biggest events and ceremonies," Nutting said.

Ceremonies that will make memories to last forever.

CMS has created a Graduation Task Force to find ways to honor high school seniors.

They're taking recommendations right now and will meet for the first time Tuesday.

