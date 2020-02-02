High speed I-77 police chase results in arrests

article

A high-speed highway chase involving police and a pair of suspects resulted in an accident and two arrests on Saturday, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. near exit 65 in the southbound lanes near Highway 9. Officials say the chase began in Charlotte and went through York County. Fire and EMS crews responded to the accident, which included two other vehicles. the suspects were taken to the hospital and were then taken into custody when they were released.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released and it is unclear at this time if there were any other injuries reported. CMPD's helicopter assisted in the police chase.

This remains an active and open investigation.